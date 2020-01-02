News Release: Parks and Recreation Presents Preschool Power Hour

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shelli Scott

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7757

Parks and Recreation Presents Preschool Power Hour

GREENSBORO, NC (January 2, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will launch a new, free series for kids 5 and under and their caregivers this month. Miss Shelli’s Preschool Power Hour is an interactive and engaging session of crafts, games and stories. All begin at 10 am and last approximately an hour. Kids should come prepared to get messy.

Dates & Locations:

* January 17, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.

* January 24, Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St.

* January 31, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Rd.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Youth Program Specialist Shelli Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7757.

