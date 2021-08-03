News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Youth Mountain Biking Clinics

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Michelle Gill-Moffat

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4588

Parks and Recreation Offers Youth Mountain Biking Clinics

GREENSBORO, NC (August 3, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer four mountain biking clinics for children and families in August, September and October. The cost is $10 per participant and riders must bring their own bike and helmet. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/YouthMountainBike2021<www.tinyurl.com/YouthMountainBike2021>.

Learn tips and tricks for safe riding from a local mountain biking coach at one of these Greensboro Mountain Bike Experience: Youth Edition clinics:

* Ages 7-12

August 21, 12-3 pm or October 9, 9 am to 12 noon

Keeley Park Pump Track

* Ages 10-18

August 26, 9 am to 12 noon

Country Park

* Family Ride

September 25, 9 am to 12 noon

King Fisher Trail

This program is sponsored by Greensboro Sport Performance. For more details contact Youth Services Superintendent Michelle Gill-Moffat at 336-373-4588 or michelle.gill-moffat@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:michelle.gill-moffat@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.