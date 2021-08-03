News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Youth Mountain Biking Clinics

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Parks and Recreation Offers Youth Mountain Biking Clinics
GREENSBORO, NC (August 3, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer four mountain biking clinics for children and families in August, September and October. The cost is $10 per participant and riders must bring their own bike and helmet. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/YouthMountainBike2021<www.tinyurl.com/YouthMountainBike2021>.
Learn tips and tricks for safe riding from a local mountain biking coach at one of these Greensboro Mountain Bike Experience: Youth Edition clinics:
* Ages 7-12
August 21, 12-3 pm or October 9, 9 am to 12 noon
Keeley Park Pump Track
* Ages 10-18
August 26, 9 am to 12 noon
Country Park
* Family Ride
September 25, 9 am to 12 noon
King Fisher Trail
This program is sponsored by Greensboro Sport Performance. For more details contact Youth Services Superintendent Michelle Gill-Moffat at 336-373-4588 or michelle.gill-moffat@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:michelle.gill-moffat@greensboro-nc.gov>.
