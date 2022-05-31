News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Youth Disc Golf, Field Hockey, Foot Golf, Golf, and Pickleball Clinics Beginning in June

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Britt Huggins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-690-8644

Parks and Recreation Offers Youth Disc Golf, Field Hockey, Foot Golf, Golf, and Pickleball Clinics Beginning in June

GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2022) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of sports clinics in June and July for youth ages 10-18. The sessions are ideal for children and teens of all skill levels. Registration is required.

Field Hockey

Tuesdays, 5:30-7 pm, June 7-28, Leonard Recreation Center

Free. Registration required<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/iteminfo.html?Module=AR&FMID=35492861>.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of field hockey and develop skills under the direction of knowledgeable instructors.

Foot Golf

Tuesdays, 10:30 am to 12 pm, June 14-28, Gillespie Golf Course

Cost: $25. Registration Required<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/iteminfo.html?Module=AR&FMID=34736162>.

Learn the fundamentals of this new and growing sport. Each participant will receive a soccer ball.

Pickleball

Wednesdays, 5:30-7 pm, June 15 to July 20, Smith Active Adult Center

Cost: $25. Registration required<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/iteminfo.html?Module=AR&FMID=34735721>.

Learn the fundamentals of this growing sport. Each participant will receive a pickleball paddle.

Disc Golf

Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 pm, June 23 and 30; July 21 and July 28, Barber Park

Cost: $25. Registration required<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/iteminfo.html?Module=AR&FMID=34736620>.

Each participant will learn the fundamentals of the game and receive a disc.

Golf

Tuesdays, 10:30 am to 12 pm, July 12-26, Gillespie Golf Course

Cost: $25. Registration Required<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/iteminfo.html?module=AR&fmid=34737814>.

Learn the fundamentals of golf and skill development. Each participant will receive essential golf accessories to use during clinics and to practice at home.

For more information about these clinics, contact Program Coordinator Britt Huggins at 336-690-8644 or Britt.Huggins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Britt.Huggins@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>