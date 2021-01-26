News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Valentine’s Day ‘Date Night’ Kit

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Offers Valentine’s Day ‘Date Night’ Kit

GREENSBORO, NC (January 26, 2021) – The Parks and Recreation Department is offering a COVID-19 safe solution to the Valentine’s Day night out – a Date Night kit. The $20 kit includes all the supplies and instructions for making a chocolate treat and romantic craft, and a conversation-starter game you can enjoy at home with your partner or quarantine bubble buddies. Reserve your kit online by February 10<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=27085832>.

All activities are appropriate for two adults or older teens. Everyone who reserves a kit can pick it up at the recreation facility of their choice on February 12 between 10 am to 3 pm.

For more information about the Date Night kits, contact Parks and Recreation Facility Coordinator Chamreece Diggs at chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7503.

