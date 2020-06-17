News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers ‘Summer Stay Camp’ Activity Kits

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Offers ‘Summer Stay Camp’ Activity Kits

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2020) – Local children can get a Parks and Recreation summer day camp experience at home with a Summer Stay Camp Kit, a package of self-guided activities with educational, creative, or health and wellness themes. A new kit will be available each Monday from June 22 to August 10. Families can choose a digital download or can pick up a physical kit at the recreation center of their choice, while supplies last.

Kit Details

* Ages: Designed for 5-12 years old, but can be enjoyed by the entire family together.

* Kits include: 15 themed activities and resources for additional learning opportunities. Physical kits also include supplies needed for completing each activity.

* Add-on Activities: With the purchase of a kit, kids can attend two virtual camp assemblies each week.

* Cost: $10 for physical kit<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&type=CAMPS>; Digital download is $3<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=23801887>. Must be purchased online.

See the Parks and Recreation website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/covid-19-information-and-updates/play-at-home/take-home-camp-kits> for a full list of weekly kit themes. This program is part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/covid-19-information-and-updates/play-at-home>, a collaboration between Creative Greensboro, and the Libraries and Museums and Parks and Recreation departments. See more programs at www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.

