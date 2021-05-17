News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers New Summer Sports Clinics for Teens

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Britt Huggins
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7616
Parks and Recreation Offers New Summer Sports Clinics for Teens
GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer a series of youth sports clinics this summer for footgolf, pickleball, disc golf, and golf. All clinics are designed to provide skill and development for participants ages 10-18.
Footgolf
When: June 14-16 from 9-11 am
Where: Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St.
Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all three days and a free soccer ball. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=27799770>.
Pickleball
When: Every Monday in June, 6-7:30 pm
Where: Smith Active Adult Center’s outdoor courts, 2401 Fairview St.
Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all dates in June and a free pickleball paddle. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=27561044>.
Disc Golf
When: July 6, 13 and 20, 4-5:30 pm
Where: Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Rd.
Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all three clinics and a free disc. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=27628268>.
Golf
When: Every Tuesday in July, 9-10:30 am
Where: Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St.
Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all four weeks and free essential golf accessories. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=27799458>.
For more information about these programs, contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7616. For more City of Greensboro COVID-safe in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.
