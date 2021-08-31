News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Kids Adaptive Standing Clinic October 2

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Susan Brodeur

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-777-6540

Parks and Recreation Offers Kids Adaptive Standing Clinic October 2

GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association (GRETA) and Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis (CAST), will host a children’s standing adaptive tennis clinic at 4 pm, Saturday, October 2 at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Rd. Registration is required. Sign up online<www.gretanc.com/cast_carolinasadaptivestanding/>.

This clinic teaches youth 5-17 with physical disabilities how to use adaptive techniques to compete and learn the sport of tennis. This program is offered in conjunction with the 2021 CAST Tournament, which will bring competitors from around the globe to Greensboro for adaptive standing tennis.

For more information Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation programs, email air@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:air@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-373-2626.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.