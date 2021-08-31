News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Kids Adaptive Standing Clinic October 2

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Susan Brodeur
Parks and Recreation Offers Kids Adaptive Standing Clinic October 2
GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association (GRETA) and Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis (CAST), will host a children’s standing adaptive tennis clinic at 4 pm, Saturday, October 2 at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Rd. Registration is required. Sign up online<www.gretanc.com/cast_carolinasadaptivestanding/>.
This clinic teaches youth 5-17 with physical disabilities how to use adaptive techniques to compete and learn the sport of tennis. This program is offered in conjunction with the 2021 CAST Tournament, which will bring competitors from around the globe to Greensboro for adaptive standing tennis.
For more information Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation programs, email air@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:air@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-373-2626.
