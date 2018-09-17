News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Free Training at Sussman Park in October

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Parks and Recreation Offers Free Training at Sussman Park in October
GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2018) – On Mondays in October, Parks and Recreation will offer free sessions at the recently-installed outdoor fitness circuits in Sussman Park, 299 Sussman St. All ages are welcome. The classes will be held from 6-7 pm.
The sessions will be led by a certified fitness instructor, who will teach participants different exercised they can do on the new equipment. The fitness equipment can be used for upper body, lower body, and core strength training, as well as cardiovascular endurance. Residents may use the fitness equipment independently at any time the park is open.
For more information, Contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7617.
