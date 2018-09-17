News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Free Training at Sussman Park in October

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Britt Huggins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7617

Parks and Recreation Offers Free Training at Sussman Park in October

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2018) – On Mondays in October, Parks and Recreation will offer free sessions at the recently-installed outdoor fitness circuits in Sussman Park, 299 Sussman St. All ages are welcome. The classes will be held from 6-7 pm.

The sessions will be led by a certified fitness instructor, who will teach participants different exercised they can do on the new equipment. The fitness equipment can be used for upper body, lower body, and core strength training, as well as cardiovascular endurance. Residents may use the fitness equipment independently at any time the park is open.

For more information, Contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7617.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.