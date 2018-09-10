News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Fall Wheelchair Basketball

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Offers Fall Wheelchair Basketball

GREENSBORO, NC (September 10, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) program, in partnership with Gate City Wheelers, will host free open play wheelchair basketball for individuals ages 13 and older with a disability. Open play will be held from 6-8 pm Wednesdays from October 3 to November 14 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St.

Bring your sport wheelchair to participate. The Challenged Athlete Foundation has grants available for individuals who would like to get a sport wheelchair. For more information or to register to play, call contact Ricardo Hannon at ricardo.hannon@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:ricardo.hannon@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2626.

