News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Fall Golf Programs

Parks and Recreation Offers Fall Golf Programs

GREENSBORO, NC (August 24, 2021) – Starting in September, Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer PGA HOPE for military veterans and Adaptive Golf Clinics for people with disabilities.

PGA HOPE offers free instruction to veterans of all abilities. It will meet 1-3 pm on Fridays from September 17 to October 15, at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. There will be a kick off clinic for people interested in learning more at 1 pm Friday, September 3, at the golf course. Register online now<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=TRPGAHOPE>.

The Adaptive Golf Clinics will be held 9-10:30 am on Saturdays September 11, October 9 and November 6 at Gillespie. The clinics are designed to teach adaptive techniques for individuals with physical disabilities who are age 7 and older. No previous experience is needed to participate. Register for this free program online.<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=TRADGOLF>

For more information about these Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation programs, email air@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:air@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-373-2626.

