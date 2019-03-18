News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Baseball for 3 & 4 Year-Olds

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Offers Baseball for 3 & 4 Year-Olds

GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2019) – Parks and Recreation is offering Start Smart Baseball for 3- and 4-year-olds from 6-7 pm on Wednesdays, at Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. The six-week session begins April 3 and costs $30. Register online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=8805017> at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart<www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart>.

A parent is required to participate with the child. Each participant receives a T-shirt and a medal. An additional player pack of equipment may be purchased for $20.

Start Smart is a program of the National Alliance for Youth Sports. It was developed by youth sports specialists to build confidence in children while they are having fun with their parents. Start Smart participants will develop proper motor skills in a safe environment, which will allow them to enjoy and succeed in youth sports in the future. Learn more on the www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart.

