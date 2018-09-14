News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Archery Clinics for Veterans September 25

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Offers Archery Clinics for Veterans September 25

GREENSBORO (September 14, 2018) – Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) will offer free archery clinics for veterans from 5-6 pm, Thursdays, September 25 to October 30, at the Hester Park Archery Range, 3615 Deutzia St. To register, contact Ricardo Hannon at ricardo.hannon@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:ricardo.hannon@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2626.

These clinics, taught by certified archery instructor Clint Richardson, are designed to teach military veterans the fundamentals of archery. Individuals of any ability and skill level are welcome. Bows and arrows will be provided. If you need any adaptive equipment, please mention that when you register. The archery range is located behind picnic Shelter No. 3 at Hester Park.

