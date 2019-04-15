News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Archery Clinics for Veterans April 29 to May 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sharon Williams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2626

Parks and Recreation Offers Archery Clinics for Veterans April 29 to May 13

GREENSBORO (April 15, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host free veterans’ archery clinics from 5-6 pm Mondays, April 29 to May 13, at the Hester Park Archery Range, 3615 Deutzia St.

These clinics are designed to teach military veterans the fundamentals of archery. All physical abilities and skill levels are welcome. Equipment will be provided.

To register, contact Sharon Williams with the City’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation office at sharon.williams@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:sharon.williams@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2626.

# # #​

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.