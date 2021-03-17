News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers Adaptive Golf Programs Beginning March 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Offers Adaptive Golf Programs Beginning March 20

GREENSBORO, NC (March 17, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer Adaptive Golf Clinics for ages 7 through adult and First Tee Challenger Golf for kids 10 and older this spring.

The Adaptive Golf Clinics will be held 10-11:30 am, Saturdays, March 20 and April 17, and 9-10:30 am, Saturday, May 22 at Gillespie Golf Course 306 E. Florida St. Register for this free program online,<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=TRADGOLF> or contact Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation at air@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:air@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2626. The clinics are designed to teach adaptive techniques for individuals with physical disabilities. No previous experience is needed to participate.

First Tee Challenger Golf will be held 4:30-6 pm, Wednesdays, March 31 to May 5, at Gillespie. Participants will have the opportunity to learn adaptive techniques taught by golf instructors. Modifications will be offered. Fee is $10 and registration is required. Sign up on the First Tee website<www.firstteecentralcarolina.org/>.

To learn more about Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/air<www.greensboro-nc.gov/air>.

