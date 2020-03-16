News Release: Parks and Recreation Offering Online Programs During Coronavirus Outbreak

?

Parks and Recreation Offering Online Programs During Coronavirus Outbreak

GREENSBORO, NC (March 16, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host a series of online live-streaming programs for people of all ages beginning today at 1 pm on its Facebook page<www.facebook.com/GSOParksandRec/>. The live-streams are the first of what is expected to be a series of activities the department will share with residents via its social media channels to help keep people engaged while they are practicing social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The Parks and Recreation team will be bringing the fun to you over the next couple of weeks with virtual programs for the entire family,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “We are doing our best right now to keep everyone engaged. Also, keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram pages for other activities and adventures to keep you busy and active. We look forward to seeing you online!”

Follow Greensboro Parks and Recreation on Facebook<www.facebook.com/GSOParksandRec/> and Instagram<www.instagram.com/gsoparksandrec/> to participate.

From March 16-21, all manned Parks and Recreation facilities, such as recreation centers, regional parks, and lakes, will be open limited hours of 10 am to 3 pm. Those facilities will be closed Sunday, March 22. All trails, greenways, and neighborhood parks will continue to be open dawn until dusk. For other updates, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-10<www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-10>.

