News Release: Parks and Recreation Offering Family Trivia Nights in July

Parks and Recreation Offering Family Trivia Nights in July
GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2020) – Every Thursday night in July at 7 pm, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is hosting free, virtual Family Trivia nights. Families can compete to win Parks and Recreation prize packs including t-shirts, water bottles, passes for kayaking, fishing, pedal boats, and more. From the comfort and security of your home, link to the Zoom on the Parks and Recreation Facebook event page to join the game each week.
Family Trivia Theme Nights:
* July 2 – Sports
* July 9 – Music
* July 16 – Universal
* July 23 – Disney movies
* July 30 – Animals
