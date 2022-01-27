News Release: Parks and Recreation Now Hiring for Summer 2022 Jobs

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Now Hiring for Summer 2022 Jobs

GREENSBORO, NC (January 27, 2022) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for all part-time summer 2022 jobs, including camp counselors, camp directors, park attendants, playground counselors, sprayground attendants, program assistants and all pool positions. More than 100 openings are available. Apply now at www.greensboro-nc.gov/jobs<www.greensboro-nc.gov/jobs>.

Jobs start at $15 per hour for up to 40 hours of work per week from June to August. There is a particular need for lifeguards. The City will hire people as young as 15 for those positions and new hires will receive all appropriate lifeguard and safety training.

“A part-time job at Greensboro Parks and Recreation is not only a fun way to spend the summer, it’s also wonderful introduction to the recreation, aquatics, and child care professions,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “We welcome job applicants with a wide range of experiences and backgrounds, from students new to the workforce through retirees with a depth of career experience.”

For details on individual positions and pay rates, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/jobs<www.greensboro-nc.gov/jobs>.

