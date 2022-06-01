News Release: Parks and Recreation Now Enrolling for Beginner Technology Classes

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennie Matkins
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7566
Parks and Recreation Now Enrolling for Beginner Technology Classes
GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2022) – Trotter Active Adult Center, in partnership with the nonprofit OPEAT (Organization to Provide Equal Access to Technology) will offer SilverTech, technology classes for adults who do not have access to a computer or would like to learn basic computer and Internet skills. The cost is $100 for four weeks and participants will receive a computer they can keep at the completion of the class. Call Trotter at 336-373-2927 to register.
Summer Sessions
* Thursdays, 10 am to 12 pm
o June 16 to July 7
o July 21 to August 11
* Saturdays, 10 am to 12 pm
o June 18 to July 16 (No class July 2)
o July 23 to August 13
The SilverTech Program curriculum covers how to set up and start your computer, navigate the Internet, and use Microsoft Office.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>