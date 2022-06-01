News Release: Parks and Recreation Now Enrolling for Beginner Technology Classes

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Now Enrolling for Beginner Technology Classes

GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2022) – Trotter Active Adult Center, in partnership with the nonprofit OPEAT (Organization to Provide Equal Access to Technology) will offer SilverTech, technology classes for adults who do not have access to a computer or would like to learn basic computer and Internet skills. The cost is $100 for four weeks and participants will receive a computer they can keep at the completion of the class. Call Trotter at 336-373-2927 to register.

Summer Sessions

* Thursdays, 10 am to 12 pm

o June 16 to July 7

o July 21 to August 11

* Saturdays, 10 am to 12 pm

o June 18 to July 16 (No class July 2)

o July 23 to August 13

The SilverTech Program curriculum covers how to set up and start your computer, navigate the Internet, and use Microsoft Office.

