News Release: Parks and Recreation Launches Xperience @ Caldcleugh for Kids and Teens

Is that the official name of the center? The SignUpGenius listings leave out “Arts.”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Britt Huggins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7617

Parks and Recreation Launches Xperience @ Caldcleugh for Kids and Teens

GREENSBORO, NC (June 3, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is rolling out Xperience @ Caldcleugh, new night and weekend programs for kids, teens, and families at 1700 Orchard St. All the programs are free, but registration is required. Children and teens may attend independently, except for the family events.

For Kids 5-10

* Music Vision – Bring a favorite song to life through interpretative dance and movement with the help of a teaching artist.

* Sundays, 1-2:30 pm, June 20, 27, July 11, 18

* Fridays, 6:30-8 pm, June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23

* Register here<www.signupgenius.com/go/5080B4DABAE2DA2F94-music>.

* Kids, Arts, and Movement – Use music and art to express feelings and emotions through movement.

* Mondays, 6:30-7 pm, June 14, 21, 28, July 12, 19

* Saturdays, 12-1:30 pm, June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24

* Register here<www.signupgenius.com/go/5080B4DABAE2DA2F94-kids>.

* Crafts at the ‘Cleugh – Young artists will strengthen their skills through a weekly craft.

* Saturdays, 2-3 pm, July 3, 17, 31

* Register here<www.signupgenius.com/go/5080B4DABAE2DA2F94-crafts>.

* Bedtime Stories Come to Life – A teaching artist will work with children to help adapt bedtime stories into theatrical performances.

* Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 pm, June 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20

* Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 pm, June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22

* Sundays, 3-4:30 pm, June 20, 27, July 11, 18

* Register here<www.signupgenius.com/go/5080B4DABAE2DA2F94-bedtime>.

For Ages 10-18

* Open Mic with the Poetry Project – Open mic is available to showcase hip hop, poetry, R&B, or other performance arts.

* Wednesdays, 6-8 pm, June 23, 30, July 21, 28

* Register here<www.signupgenius.com/go/5080B4DABAE2DA2F94-poetry>.

All Ages

* Family Art Night – Art Alliance students and art teachers will lead easy and fun hands-on art projects for every family member, regardless of age.

* Wednesdays, 5:30-7:30 pm, June 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28

* Register here<www.signupgenius.com/go/5080B4DABAE2DA2F94-family>

For more information about these programs, contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7617. For more City of Greensboro COVID-safe in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.

