News Release: Parks and Recreation Launches Girls Volleyball League

Parks and Recreation Launches Girls Volleyball League

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Piedmont Volleyball Club, will offer a new volleyball program for girls at Griffin Recreation Center this fall. The program costs $50 for 11-14-year-olds and $35 for 8-10-year-olds. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/volleyball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/volleyball> or in person at Griffin, 5301 Hilltop Rd., during normal business hours. The deadline is October 15.

Coaches and training will be provided by the club. Both beginners and seasoned players are welcome. Regular season begins the week of November 15. Girls will be placed on teams based on their age. Children 8-10 will participate in a weekly clinic. The 11-14-year-olds will practice and compete in weekly games.

Parents must show a copy of the child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS) membership card. To receive a PAYS card, parents or caregiver must watch a video and pay $5 fee. Visit the PAYS website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fnays.org%2fpaysonline%2f&____isexternal=true> for more information.

For more information about girls’ volleyball, contact Griffin Recreation Center Director Gina Carmon at 336-373-2928.

