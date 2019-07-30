News Release: Parks and Recreation Launches Girls Basketball Program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Launches Girls Basketball Program

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will offer a new basketball program for girls this fall. Registration begins August 1 for girls 8-16. Registration costs $50 per participant. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov> or in person at any community recreation center during normal business hours. The deadline is August 31.

Both beginners and seasoned players are welcome. Regular season games will begin the week of September 24. Children will be placed on teams based on their age. Parents must show a copy of the child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports<nays.org/paysonline/> (PAYS) membership card. To receive a PAYS card, parents or caregiver must watch a video and pay $5 fee. Visit the PAYS website<nays.org/paysonline/> for more information.

Parks and Recreation is also currently recruiting basketball coaches for the season. To volunteer to coach, or for more information about girls’ basketball, contact Craft Recreation Center Director Willette Middleton at Willette.middleton@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Willette.middleton@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2922.

