News Release: Parks and Recreation Kicks Off Edible Garden Program at Gateway Gardens

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: James Rosa Jr.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-457-6225

Parks and Recreation Kicks Off Edible Garden Program at Gateway Gardens

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon-cutting celebration for the new edible community garden program at Gateway Gardens, 10 am, Monday, June 18, at 2800 Gate City Blvd.

Parks and Recreation is partnering with community advocate James Rosa Jr., Guilford County Cooperative Extension, NC A&T State University and Hayes-Taylor YMCA to teach children at the YMCA’s summer camp about gardening and agriculture and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring this program may contact Rosa at 336-457-6225 or jayrosa2010@gmail.com<mailto:jayrosa2010@gmail.com>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.