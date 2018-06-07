News Release: Parks and Recreation Kicks Off Edible Garden Program at Gateway Gardens

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: James Rosa Jr.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-457-6225
Parks and Recreation Kicks Off Edible Garden Program at Gateway Gardens
GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon-cutting celebration for the new edible community garden program at Gateway Gardens, 10 am, Monday, June 18, at 2800 Gate City Blvd.
Parks and Recreation is partnering with community advocate James Rosa Jr., Guilford County Cooperative Extension, NC A&T State University and Hayes-Taylor YMCA to teach children at the YMCA’s summer camp about gardening and agriculture and promote a healthy lifestyle.
Individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring this program may contact Rosa at 336-457-6225 or jayrosa2010@gmail.com<mailto:jayrosa2010@gmail.com>.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.