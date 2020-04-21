News Release: Parks and Recreation is Accepting Public Comments on Country Park Project

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation is Accepting Public Comments on Country Park Project

GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation is accepting public comments on a proposed project to enhance Country Park as part of the Battleground Parks District. Review the proposed site plan online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=45194>. The deadline for comments is May 6.

There are several ways to provide feedback:

* Via Facebook Live, 10:30-11 am and 6:30-7 pm, Wednesday, April 29. Parks and Recreation will host a Facebook Live public meeting for input on the department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GSOparksandrec<www.facebook.com/GSOparksandrec>. Submit questions or comments on the Facebook livestream during either meeting. The video of the broadcast will also be shared on the City’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/cityofgreensboronc<www.youtube.com/cityofgreensboronc>, on April 30, for those who do not have Facebook accounts.

* By email. Send comments to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov>.

* Take this survey.<www.surveymonkey.com/r/FJFV2V3>

Parks and Recreation is seeking a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant to enhance the park as part of its effort to promote the Battleground Parks District. The grant application requests funding to support a tree canopy walk, zipline, picnic shelter, bathrooms, and an accessible walkway on the hillside of Country Park adjacent to the Greensboro Science Center and new Rotary Club of Greensboro carousel. Other improvements would include a new parking area and relocation of the dog park.

For more information about the project, contact Shawna Tillery at 336-373-7808 or shawna.tillery@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shawna.tillery@greensboro-nc.gov>.

