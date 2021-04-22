News Release: Parks and Recreation Introduces Yoga for Kids 3-10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shelli Scott
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7757
Parks and Recreation Introduces Yoga for Kids 3-10
GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2021) – Beginning in May, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer two youth yoga classes, for ages 3-6 and 7-10, with Youth Programmer Ms. Shelli Scott. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/msshelli<www.greensboro-nc.gov/msshelli>. Caregivers may bring a lawn-chair and watch from a distance.
Lil’ Yogis
Ages 3-6, free
Tuesdays, 10-11 am, May 4 to August 31, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.
This fun and active yoga class takes place under an outdoor covered pavilion.
Yoga Kids
Ages 7-10, $5
Thursdays, 3-4 pm, May 6 to August 26, Country Park Picnic Shelter No. 7
An energetic, yet relaxing introduction to yoga.
For more information, contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7757.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.