News Release: Parks and Recreation Introduces Yoga for Kids 3-10

Parks and Recreation Introduces Yoga for Kids 3-10

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2021) – Beginning in May, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer two youth yoga classes, for ages 3-6 and 7-10, with Youth Programmer Ms. Shelli Scott. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/msshelli<www.greensboro-nc.gov/msshelli>. Caregivers may bring a lawn-chair and watch from a distance.

Lil’ Yogis

Ages 3-6, free

Tuesdays, 10-11 am, May 4 to August 31, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.

This fun and active yoga class takes place under an outdoor covered pavilion.

Yoga Kids

Ages 7-10, $5

Thursdays, 3-4 pm, May 6 to August 26, Country Park Picnic Shelter No. 7

An energetic, yet relaxing introduction to yoga.

For more information, contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7757.

