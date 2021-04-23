News Release: Parks and Recreation Introduces Outdoor Adventures Series for Kids 0-6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shelli Scott

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7757

Parks and Recreation Introduces Outdoor Adventures Series for Kids 0-6

GREENSBORO, NC (April 23, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is introducing new outdoor exploration programs for the youngest children and their caregivers where kids can hike, scout streams, and generally get wild with Youth Programmer Ms. Shelli Scott. These programs, running May to August, are meant for a kid and a grownup to participate together. They are free but registration is required. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/msshelli<www.greensboro-nc.gov/msshelli>.

Growing Up Wild

Ages 2-5

Wednesdays, 4-5 pm, May 12, 19, and 26 at the Keeley Park Community Garden picnic shelter and August 11, 18, and 25 at Hester Park picnic shelter No. 5

Dress for messy and wild activities. Each session will include exploration, crafts, and more.

Kangaroo Hikes

Age 0-2

Thursdays, 10 am, May to August

Babies and caregivers enjoy a nice morning together, while making connections with other families and discovering Greensboro and Guilford County’s trail system.

* May 13 – Twin Ponds Trail at Gibson Park

* May 27 – Copperhead Trail by Lewis Recreation Center

* June 10 – Company Mill Preserve Trail

* June 24 – Piedmont Trail near Lake Brandt

* July 8 – Chimney Run & Lake Trail at Southwest Park

* July 22 – Townsend Trail

* August 12 – Bear Hollow Trail to Reedy Overlook at Northeast Park

* August 26 – Bill Craft Trail

Stream Splashers

3-6 years

Wednesdays, 2 pm

Dress to get wet for some gentle creek exploration. One adult per child required.

* May 5, Bog Garden

* June 2, Guilford Hills Park

* July 7, Location to be determined.

* August 4, Location to be determined.

For more information, contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7757.

