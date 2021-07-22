News Release: Parks and Recreation Introduces Fall Youth Baseball League

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Phil Hardin
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2955
Parks and Recreation Introduces Fall Youth Baseball League
GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2021) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation is now accepting registration for a new fall youth baseball league for children ages 5-15. Register online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/sports/youth-sports/baseball> by July 30. First-time Parks and Recreation youth sports participants must register in person at the Parks and Recreation Athletics office at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St., from 9 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.
The cost is $30 for ages 5-8 and $40 for ages 9-15. The registration fee includes a game jersey and hat. Parents must show their child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS) membership card when registering for the first time. Divisions are based on the age of the child on April 30, 2022.
The youth baseball program is also recruiting volunteer coaches for all leagues. For more information about youth baseball or to volunteer, contact Phil Hardin at 336-373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov>, or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball> for more information.
