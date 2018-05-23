News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Picnics in the Garden This Summer

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Hosts Picnics in the Garden This Summer

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2018) – Parks and Recreation will celebrate the summer with a series of family-friendly Picnics in the Garden at the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden, 1105 Hobbs Rd., from 11 am to 2 pm on June 9, July 14, August 11, and September 8.

Bring a lawn chair, a blanket and your appetite. There will be different food vendors to try at each event. Make sure to explore the beauty of the botanical garden when you’re done eating. The August event will feature interactive games from Gaming Excursions, including a laser tag tent, a rolling video game trailer, and bubble soccer.

Picnic Details:

June 9: Fat Daddy’s Kitchen, Kona Ice

July 14: Baconessence, Ghassan’s, Chirba Chirba Dumplings

August 11: Ghassan’s, Baconessence, Kona Ice

September 8: Fat Daddy’s Kitchen

