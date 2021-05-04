News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Painting in the Park for Kids 10 and Under

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shelli Scott

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7757

Parks and Recreation Hosts Painting in the Park for Kids 10 and Under

GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department introduces Painting in the Park with Youth Programmer Ms. Shelli Scott from 4-5 pm, every third Tuesday of the month from May to August at Hester Park’s picnic shelter No. 5. The cost is $2 per child ages 10 and under. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?Action=Start&SubAction=&keyword=YTHPPSU&type=&location=&category=&beginyear=&module=ar&multiselectlist_value=&arwebsearch_buttonsearch=Search> for May 18, June 15, July 20, and August 17.

Children should dress to get messy. Participants are required to maintain social distance and those over five years old must wear masks, when distancing is not achievable.

For more information about this program or others for children 10 and under, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli<www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli> or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7757. For more socially-distant, virtual and COVID-19 safe programs and activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual<www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.