News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts International Soccer Tournament June 21-23

Parks and Recreation Hosts International Soccer Tournament June 21-23

GREENSBORO, NC (May 7, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host the third annual International Soccer Tournament at Jaycee Park June 21-23. Teams are welcome in youth, men’s and women’s divisions. The cost per team is $150 for youth and $200 for adults. Register in person Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. Deadline to register is June 7.

Registration is limited to eight teams in the men’s division, and four teams in the women’s and youth divisions. Registration is first-come, first-served. Teams are guaranteed three games.

The purpose of this tournament is to unite the Greensboro community and celebrate diversity and inclusion through a multicultural soccer tournament comprised of teams from around the world. The tournament will take place in conjunction with World Refugee Day Festival, Saturday, June 22, from 10 am to 2 pm at Jaycee Park. The event will feature vendors, giveaways, children’s activities, food trucks, music, and free soccer pick-up games for youth courtesy of NCYSA Recreation Roadshow.

World Refugee Day honors the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence. Greensboro and the Triad region have been home to several refugee resettlement agencies since the 1980s.

For more information, please contact Assistant Athletic Director Monique Floyd at 336-373-2946 or monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

