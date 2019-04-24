News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Henry Street Park Grand Reopening May 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Hosts Henry Street Park Grand Reopening May 10

GREENSBORO, NC (April 24, 2019) – Residents are invited to Parks and Recreation’s grand re-opening celebration for the revitalized Henry Street Park, the City’s first intergenerational play space, at 10 am, Friday, May 10, 3113 Henry St.

The park has new elements that appeal to all ages, including a swing garden, a multi-sport court and walking trails. There is also new exercise equipment and a neighborhood connection to make accessing the park more convenient for nearby residents. The $388,000 project was funded by proceeds of the sale of property to Abbotswood retirement community.

