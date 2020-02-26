News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Haw River State Park Hike March 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Hosts Haw River State Park Hike March 14

GREENSBORO, NC (February 26, 2020) – Parks and Recreation will offer a winter hike at 1 pm, March 14 on the Haw River State Park Iron Ore Belt Access. Admission will be one donated bag of food for cats or dogs which will be delivered to the Humane Society of the Piedmont. Space on the hike is limited. Reserve your spot online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=LKBNHS>.

Participants should meet at the Haw River State Park, Iron Ore Belt Access trailhead at 6068 N. Church Street at 12:30 pm for participant parking and donation collection. The trail is 3.2 miles. The hike is easy to moderate based on the distance and terrain.

For more information regarding this program and others at the City lakes, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes<www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes>.

