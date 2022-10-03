News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Halloween and Fall Celebrations

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Amanda Lehmert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7786

Parks and Recreation Hosts Halloween and Fall Celebrations

GREENSBORO, NC (October 3, 2022) – Enjoy the Halloween season with these City of Greensboro-sponsored events. Admission is free unless otherwise noted.

Trunk-or-Treat Events

Warnersville and Windsor recreation centers will each host a trunk-or-treat. Enjoy the candy, costumes, and decorated cars in a safe, controlled environment.

Warnersville<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/warnersville-center>: October 15, 12 noon to 5 pm | Windsor<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/windsor-center>: October 31, 5-7 pm

Vampire Ball

Teens are cordially invited to the Vampire Ball. Enjoy a costume contest, dancing, games, snacks, and candy.

October 21 | Leonard Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/leonard-center> | 6-9 pm

Greensboro Youth Council’s Ghoulash!

A scare-free downtown Halloween event for families with candy, games, a costume contest, and more hosted by the Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) and Greensboro Downtown Parks. Learn more details at the GYC website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/teens/greensboro-youth-council/projects-events/ghoulash>.

October 22 | LeBauer Park<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens/lebauer-park-center-city-park> | 2-6 pm

SpookyFest

Drop kids 5-12 off for a spooky celebration. Play games, win prizes, and hang out with friends. Make sure you come dressed as your favorite character because there will be a contest for each age group. Parents should be back at 4:45 pm for pick up.

October 22 | Leonard Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/leonard-center> | 2-5 pm

Halloween Hoopla

Brown Recreation Center’s annual Halloween event with games, crafts, prizes, and spooktacular fun for the whole community!

October 27 | Brown Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/brown-center> | 6 pm

AIR Fall Dance

The Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation section hosts its annual Fall Dance for participants who are 13 years and up to dance the night away.

October 27 | Lindley Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/lindley-center> | 6 pm

Creepy Creatures

An hour of interactive learning to teach little ones about the underappreciated animals associated with Halloween. Often seen as ‘creepy creatures’, we will discuss their unique traits and the important roles they play in our world. One registration<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=LBHALFA> is required per household.

October 29 | Lake Brandt<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/the-lakes/lake-brandt> | 10-11 am | $2 per household

Costume Paddle

Come dressed in your best costume and join Lake Staff on the water to say goodbye to the summer and hello to the fall. Participants can reserve a one-person kayak, a two-person kayak, or bring their own boat. Arrive early if you plan to decorate your boat! Children under the age of 13 must be in a 2-person boat with an adult.

October 29 | Lake Brandt<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/the-lakes/lake-brandt> | 2-4 pm | Kayak boat rentals and launch fees<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=LBHALFA> apply

Spooky Stories

Join us for an hour of spooky stories and sticky treats (s’mores!) around a campfire at Lake Brandt. One registration<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=LBHALFA> is required per household.

October 29 | Lake Brandt<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/the-lakes/lake-brandt> | 5-6 pm

Howl-o-ween II

For all ages and breeds. Join this costume party with treats for humans and dogs to enjoy. Offered in partnership with Guilford County Animal Resources.

October 30 | Country Park<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens/country-park#!/> | 12 noon to 4 pm

Pumpkin Smash

Those pumpkins on your porch will be looking and smelling a bit odd by November. Well, don’t trash it, smash it! All pumpkins will be composted at the end of this event.

November 5 | Lake Brandt<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/the-lakes/lake-brandt> | 10 am to 12 noon

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>