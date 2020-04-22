News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Great Greensboro Camp-In

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2964

Parks and Recreation Hosts Greensboro Great Camp-In

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will hold its first virtual camp out, called the Great Greensboro Camp-In, Saturday, May 2. Residents are invited to pitch tents in their backyards or build blanket forts in their living rooms with their family and camp virtually with Greensboro. Parks and Recreation staff will offer live tips and tricks to enhance the camping experience at 1 pm daily beginning Monday, April 27 on the department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/gsoparksandrec<www.facebook.com/gsoparksandrec>.

Program Schedule

* Monday, April 27: “Monday’s with Mikey” introduces the friendly critters they can find in their own yards.

* Tuesday, April 28: Learn how to put up a tent, make a tent from a tarp, or build an inside fort.

* Wednesday, April 29: Learn to build a fire or how to make a own faux fire.

* Thursday, April 30: Learn how to make s’mores and trail mix, and cook with foil over a camp fire.

* Friday, May 1: Hear traditional camp fire songs and stories, and tips for finding the best stars in the sky.

* Saturday, May 2: Grab the Parks and Recreation Camp-In bingo card from www.facebook.com/gsoparksandrec and play with your family.

Residents should take pictures of their camp site and share it with Parks and Recreation. The staff’s five favorite camp sites will receive a Parks and Recreation prize pack. Send pictures to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Questions? Contact Parks and Recreation Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hance at 336-373-2964 or jennifer.hance@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:jennifer.hance@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.