News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts First Footgolf Tournament March 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Bob Brooks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-5852

Parks and Recreation Hosts First Footgolf Tournament March 27

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2021) – Registration is now underway for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s first all-ages footgolf tournament, the Footgolf Classic, from 9 am to noon, Saturday, March 27, at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. The tournament will have age divisions for children, teens, and adults. The cost to enter is $60 per four-person team. Register online<tinyurl.com/footgolfGSO> by March 19 to participate.

Footgolf is a cross between soccer and golf. It’s played with a soccer ball using golf rules. All skill levels are welcome at this best-ball formal tournament. Age divisions are youth (ages 12 and under), teen (13-17), and adult (18 and older). The entry fee covers playing fees, goodie bags and awards.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation’s Director of Golf Bob Brooks at 336-373-5852 or bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.