News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts First Esports Tournament June 23-26

Parks and Recreation Hosts First Esports Tournament June 23-26

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will hold an NBA2K Tournament for PlayStation or Xbox, 4-8 pm, June 23-26. It’s free to participate. Register online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=WVLES2KT>.

This is the department’s first esports tournament. Residents will play at home on their personal gaming consoles – an ideal scenario while people are practicing social distancing and large gatherings like in-person sports tournaments aren’t being held.

“It’s a current trend in parks and recreation,” said Quentin Jones, Warnersville Recreation Center supervisor and tournament planner. “We are happy to bring it here to Greensboro. We hope this will be the first of many more. We hope we can work it out where we could do a league with the recreation centers.”

There will be separate competitions for ages 7-11, 12-15, and 16 and older. Tournament will consist of 32 players in each age bracket. Prizes will be awarded for all winners.

This program is offered as part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online, a virtual space where residents can access a wide-range of innovative online events and activities offered by Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Department of Libraries and Museums, Creative Greensboro, and community. Learn more at www.gsosummeronline.com.

