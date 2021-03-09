News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Chalk Walk March 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Hosts Chalk Walk March 14

GREENSBORO, NC (March 9, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host Chalk Walk 2021, a celebration of chalk artistry and competition, this weekend. The public is invited to view dozens of unique chalk art pieces at the Greensboro Arboretum from 8 am to 7 pm, Sunday, March 14, at 401 Ashland Dr. Residents can cast a ballot for their favorite artwork between 11 am and 1 pm.

Garden visitors should wear face-coverings and stay at least six feet from other visitors while enjoying the work of 30-plus artists, who will compete for best piece. Participants will create their artwork on Saturday, March 13. Judges will choose overall winners and residents will pick crowd favorites during the event. Winners will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GSOparksandrec<www.facebook.com/GSOparksandrec>.

For more information, contact Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hance at Jennifer.hance@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Jennifer.hance@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2964.

