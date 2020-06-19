News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Car Bingo July 6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2964
Parks and Recreation Hosts Car Bingo July 6
GREENSBORO, NC (June 19, 2020) – Parks and Recreation will host Car Bingo, 6:30-8:30 pm, July 6, at the Greensboro Sportsplex. The cost is $5 per car, which must be paid online in advance. Register online now
Prizes will be awarded for game, best car decorations, best good luck trinket, and more.
This program is part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/covid-19-information-and-updates/play-at-home>, a collaboration between Creative Greensboro, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Greensboro Parks and Recreation offering virtual or social distancing experiences. See more programs at www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.