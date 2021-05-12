News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Books in the Garden for Kids Five and Under

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Hosts Books in the Garden for Kids Five and Under

GREENSBORO, NC (May 12, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department introduces Books in the Garden with Youth Programmer Ms. Shelli Scott from 10-11 am, every Wednesday in June and July at Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. While the events are free, registration<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?Action=Start&SubAction=&keyword=books&type=&location=&category=&beginyear=&module=AR&multiselectlist_value=&arwebsearch_buttonsearch=Search> is required.

* June 2: “Bear Wants More” by Karma Wilson

* June 9: “We’re Going on a Nature Hunt!” by Steve Metzger

* June 16: “The Surprise Garden” by Zoe Hall

* June 23: “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle

* June 30: “In All Colors/De Colores” by Elodie Pope

* July 7: “Down by the Cool of the Pool” by Tony Mitten

* July 14: “At the Farmers Market” by Anna W. Bardaus

* July 21: “Bird Builds a Nest” by Martin Jenkins

* July 28: “Over and Under the Pond” by Kate Messner

Children and their caregivers can enjoy a story and craft time, and take home free book at the end of each session. Participants are required to maintain social distance and those over five years old must wear masks, when distancing is not achievable.

For more information about this program or others for children 10 and under, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli<www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli> or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7757. For more socially-distant, virtual and COVID-19 safe programs and activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual<www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual>.

