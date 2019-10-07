News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Aggie FanFest October 25-27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Hosts Aggie FanFest October 25-27

GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Aggie FanFest October 25-27 at War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St. This free festival will feature more 100 vendors selling unique food, beverages and apparel, live music, a family fun area with bounce houses, in-person voting for Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro<www.pbgreensboro.com/> and a visit from the NC A&T State University “Cold Steel” Drumline.

FanFest Hours

* Friday, October 25, 4-10 pm (PB Greensboro on-site voting this day only.)

* Saturday, October 26, 7 am to 9 pm

* Sunday, October 27, 11 am to 4 pm

Family Fun Area Hours

* Friday, October 25, 4-8 pm

* Saturday, October 26, 10 am to 7 pm

* Sunday, October 27, 11 am to 4 pm

Please note: Only service animals are welcome at Aggie FanFest. Alcoholic beverages, glass containers, grills, drones, tents, beach umbrellas, canopies, and tailgating are not allowed.

For residents who wish to attend the NC A&T Homecoming parade route on Saturday morning, please note that the parade route has changed. It will begin at East Lindsay Street and Murrow Boulevard and end at East Lindsay Street and Laurel Street. See the new parade route at www.ncat.edu/homecoming/assets/pdfs/2019-ncat-homecoming-parade.pdf<www.ncat.edu/homecoming/assets/pdfs/2019-ncat-homecoming-parade.pdf>.

For more information about Aggie FanFest, contact the City’s Special Events Coordinator Kendrick Mayes at 336-373-4572 or Aggie.FanFest@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Aggie.FanFest@greensboro-nc.gov>.

