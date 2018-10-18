News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Aggie FanFest November 2-4

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Kendrick Mayes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4572

Parks and Recreation Hosts Aggie FanFest November 2-4

GREENSBORO, NC (October 18, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Aggie FanFest November 2-4 at War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St. This free festival will feature more 100 vendors will be selling unique food, beverages and apparel, live music, a family fun area with bounce houses and a visit from the North Carolina A&T State University “Cold Steel” Drumline.

FanFest Hours

* Friday, November 2, 4-10 pm

* Saturday, November 3, 7 am to 9 pm

* Sunday, November 4, 11 am to 4 pm

Family Fun Area Hours

* Friday, November 2, 4-8 pm

* Saturday, November 3, 10 am to 7 pm

* Sunday, November 4, 11 am to 4 pm

Please note: Only service animals are welcome at Aggie FanFest. Alcoholic beverages, glass containers, grills, drones, tents, beach umbrellas, canopies, and tailgating are not allowed. The following area roads will be closed for the NC A&T Homecoming parade route on Saturday morning: Sullivan Street from Park Avenue to E. Lindsay Street; Yanceyville Street south of Homeland Avenue to E. Lindsay Street; Lindsay Street from E. Bessemer Avenue to Yanceyville Street and Boyd Street south of Dewey Street to E. Lindsay Street (closed Friday through Sunday).

For more information about Aggie FanFest, contact Special Events Coordinator Kendrick Mayes at 336-373-4572 or Aggie.FanFest@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Aggie.FanFest@greensboro-nc.gov>.

