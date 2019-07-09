News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Adult Recess July 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Hosts Adult Recess July 19

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2019) – Greensboro will celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month with Adult Recess from 6-9 pm, Friday, July 19, at the Barber Park Spray Ground, 1500 Barber Park Dr. This free event is for adults 21 and over. Identification is required for admission.

The event will feature all nostalgic playground games like four square and tetherball, adults-only sprayground access, and music from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Beer from Preyer Brewing and food from the Carolina’s Finest and Off the Hook will be available for purchase. No outside food and drinks will be allowed.

For more information about Parks and Recreation month activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecmonth<www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecmonth>.

