News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts Adaptive Lacrosse Clinic October 24

Parks and Recreation Hosts Adaptive Lacrosse Clinic October 24

GREENSBORO, NC (October 6, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit will host an adaptive lacrosse clinic from 3-4:30 pm, Sunday, October 24, at Northwest Guilford High School’s tennis courts, 5240 Northwest School Rd. The program is free for individuals 6 and older, but registration is required. Sign up online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=TRADLAC>.

This program will introduces athletes with a physical disability to the sport of adaptive lacrosse. Beginners are welcome. All staff and volunteers will wear face coverings and it is strongly encouraged for all participants and family members. Hand sanitizer will be available.

For more information, contact Kaitlynne Temple at 336-373-2954 or kaitlynne.temple@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:kaitlynne.temple@greensboro-nc.gov>.

