News Release: Parks and Recreation Fall Kickball and Softball Leagues Return

Parks and Recreation Fall Kickball and Softball Leagues Return

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host sports leagues for adults this fall. Registration is now underway for Coed Kickball, Coed Softball, Men’s Modified Softball and 45 and Over Softball. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics<www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics> or by appointment at the Greensboro Sportsplex. Deadline to register is July 23, or when the leagues fill.

“We know our community has appreciated being able to participate in the spring sports programs we were able to offer. Since the beginning of the pandemic we’ve worked hard to develop necessary guidelines and protocols in accordance with applicable health guidance to promote a safe return to play. For detailed descriptions of those safety plans, visit the webpage for each league,” said Assistant Athletics Director Toni Byrd.

Leagues:

Coed Kickball

Ages: 18+

Cost: $300 per team

To register: www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball>

For all genders. Games held August 9 to October 12. Different nights for beginners, recreational, and competitive teams. For more info, to make an appointment to register in-person, or to join the free-agent list, contact Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Coed or Men’s Modified Softball

Ages: 18+

Cost: $375 per team

To register: www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball>

Coed – for all genders. Men’s Modified – for Men only. Games are held on different nights for recreational, church and competitive teams. For more info, to make an appointment to register in-person, or to join the free-agent list, contact Assistant Athletics Director Monique Floyd at 336-373-2946 or monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

45 & Over Softball

Ages: 45+

Cost: $40 per person

To register: www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball>

45 & Over – For all genders. Games held on Tuesday nights.

For more info, to make an appointment to register in-person, contact Floyd at 336-373-2946 or monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

For more City-sponsored safe, socially-distanced and in-person programs, visit www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>

