News Release: Parks and Recreation Creates Virtual Gardening Club

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2864

Parks and Recreation Creates Virtual Gardening Club

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2020) – Parks and Recreation will host a free, weekly Virtual Gardening Club meetup at from 10:30-11:30 am, every Tuesday for six weeks beginning August 11. The program will stream live at the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/gsoparksandrec<www.facebook.com/gsoparksandrec>.

The sessions will be led by Community Garden Specialist Julie Hale and Windsor Recreation Center Director Erica Chadwick. They will go over gardening basics, care and feeding, check on the progress of plantings, and demonstrate recurring maintenance chores that will keep a garden thriving.

For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.

