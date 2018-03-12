News Release: Parks and Recreation Accepting Applications for Counselors in Training By April 25

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Michelle Gill-Moffat

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4588

Parks and Recreation Accepting Applications for Counselors in Training By April 25

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2018) – Teens have until April 25 to apply to be a counselor in training (CIT) at a Greensboro Parks and Recreation summer camp in 2018. Students can apply at www.greensboro-nc.gov/CIT . It costs $80.

Teens must be 15 years old by June 1 to participate. The CIT Program offers teens a chance to gain work experience, service learning hours, and leadership skills at one of Parks and Recreation’s summer camp locations. Guilford County Schools students who fill out the necessary paperwork may count these hours towards their service learning diplomas.

For more information, contact Michelle Gill-Moffat at 336-373-4588 or michelle.gill-moffat@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:michelle.gill-moffat@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.