[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Michelle Gill-Moffat
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4588
Parks and Recreation Accepting Applications for Counselors in Training By April 25
GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2018) – Teens have until April 25 to apply to be a counselor in training (CIT) at a Greensboro Parks and Recreation summer camp in 2018. Students can apply at www.greensboro-nc.gov/CIT
Teens must be 15 years old by June 1 to participate. The CIT Program offers teens a chance to gain work experience, service learning hours, and leadership skills at one of Parks and Recreation’s summer camp locations. Guilford County Schools students who fill out the necessary paperwork may count these hours towards their service learning diplomas.
For more information, contact Michelle Gill-Moffat at 336-373-4588 or michelle.gill-moffat@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:michelle.gill-moffat@greensboro-nc.gov>.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Parks and Recreation Accepting Applications for Counselors in Training By April 25"