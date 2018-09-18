News Release: ‘Paint the Town’ Focuses on Two Tornado-Damaged Neighborhoods

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

‘Paint the Town’ Focuses on Two Tornado-Damaged Neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, NC (September 18, 2018) – More than 200 volunteers will repair, paint, and do yard work for 21 homes in the Lincoln Heights and Dudley Heights neighborhoods from September 21-27 during Greensboro’s eighth annual Paint the Town event. These neighborhoods were the hardest hit by the April 15 tornado.

Teams of volunteers from corporate groups, faith communities and civic organizations will converge on these neighborhoods to assist families with limited income and who are unable to physically or financially do the work themselves. Paint the Town is organized by Community Housing Solutions<chshousing.org/> (CHS), a local nonprofit organization that provides home repairs to Guilford County homeowners.

CHS and the City of Greensboro are members of the Storm Recovery Alliance<www.greensboro-nc.gov/services/april-2018-storm-recovery-resources> (SRA). SRA is a coalition of local agencies and organizations formed to coordinate the community’s response to the tornado and other severe storms.

This year’s Paint the Town neighborhood blitz kicks off with a breakfast for volunteer teams at 7:30 am Saturday, September 22 at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Dr.

Volunteers from the following groups will be participating at various times throughout the seven-day work-fest:

Arch Mortgage Insurance

Bank of America

First Bank

First Baptist Church

F3 – “Fitness, Faith and Fellowship”

Guilford College United Methodist Church

Junior League of Greensboro

Lincoln Financial Group

Tanger Outlets

UnitedHealthcare

Wells Fargo

Westover Church

West Market Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Sherwin Williams is donating the paint and related supplies for Paint the Town.

Questions? Contact Melinda Billings, CHS community engagement coordinator, at mbillings@chshousing.org or 336-209-8141.

