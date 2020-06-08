News Release: Overnight Road Work Interrupts Water Service On and Near Old Battleground Road June 8-11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Johnnie Hill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4653

Overnight Road Work Interrupts Water Service On and Near Old Battleground Road

June 8-11

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – From 6 pm Monday, June 8 through 6 am Wednesday, June 10, contractors will be preparing Old Battleground Road for a water line valve replacement. From 6 pm Wednesday, June 10, through 6 am Thursday, June 11, about 700 customers on and near Old Battleground Road may experience water service interruptions due to the valve replacement. Those affected by the overnight interruption have been notified by mail. There may be minor impacts to motorists during this time. Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Laine Roberts, Public Education Coordinator

NC Environmental Educator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

[email]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.