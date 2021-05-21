News Release: Over 500 Jobs Available for Youth This Saturday at Four Season’s Mall

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Over 500 Jobs Available for Youth This Saturday at Four Season’s Mall

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2021) – The Greensboro Police Department’s Game Changing Community Connectors initiative has over 500 jobs ready for teens for the summer! Community employers have signed up seeking teens to work at a variety of businesses.

Interested teens can come to the Four Season’s Mall this Saturday from 2-6 pm to learn more. After 4pm, teens will need to be accompanied by a parent per the Four Seasons Mall rules. Ms. Tifanie Rudd, community volunteer, business owner and non-profit owner will be on hand to help with job matching and placement. If you have questions, please contact her at t_rudd@m8d2rise.com<mailto:t_rudd@m8d2rise.com>.

Chief James started the 500 jobs for kids as part of his larger initiative to address violent crime and the underlying issues can lead to crime.

For a full listing of Jobs available, please see the webpage below:

www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/police/community-engagement/500-jobs-for-teens

Employers who want to register:

www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/police/community-engagement/summer-jobs-for-teens

