News Release: Opus Returns April 11 with Streamed Concerts

Opus Returns April 11 with Streamed Concerts

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2021) – The Opus Concert Series will return for its spring 2021 concerts on Sunday, April 11. Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, will broadcast the concerts on Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page<www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro> and the City of Greensboro’s YouTube channe<www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC>l. A Facebook or YouTube account are not required to watch the concerts. Concerts ranging from classical to rock-en-espanol and soulful blues will stream Sunday evenings at 6 pm from April 11 through May 2.

“Greensboro loves live music – and though we still are unable to return to typical in-person music events, we are pleased to affirm our commitment to this free concert series and to the members of our creative community who help bring it to life,” said Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal. “We will share work from two of our own community music ensembles along with guest artists, as we seek to ensure our work is a reflection of the varied creative interests of our full community.”

In addition to small groups from the Philharmonia of Greensboro and Greensboro Concert Band, dynamic and talented guest artists will be joining the line-up. They include Africa Unplugged and Los Acoustic Guys.

Spring 2021 Opus Schedule

* April 11, 6 pm, Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro<www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro>

Featuring Africa Unplugged and A Sign of the Times.

* April 18, 6 pm, Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro<www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro>

Featuring small ensembles from the Philharmonia of Greensboro.

* April 25, 6 pm, Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro<www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro>

Featuring Los Acoustic Guys and Rissi Palmer.

* May 2, 6 pm, Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro<www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro>

Featuring small ensembles from the Greensboro Concert Band.

The Opus series is presented by Creative Greensboro with support from media partner Fox8. Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

