News Release: Opus Concert Series Returns February 13 with Six Free Concerts

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Meredith Gornto
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2547
Opus Concert Series Returns February 13 with Six Free Concerts
GREENSBORO, NC (January 20, 2022) – The OPUS Concert series returns February 13 with six free concerts featuring local musical groups at various locations throughout Greensboro. All concerts are free to attend and donations will be accepted. Face coverings are currently required at all venues.
In addition to performances by Creative Greensboro’s music ensembles – Choral Society of Greensboro, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Greensboro Concert Band, and Greensboro Big Band – guest artists from Greensboro’s music community will be joining the lineup. Guest artists range from the R&B tunes of Sweet Dreams to blues, funk and classic rock by The Ladies Auxiliary.
Spring 2022 Opus Schedule
* Greensboro Big Band, Valentine’s Day Swing Dance
February 13, 3 pm
Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
* Kimber & Kompany and Sweet Dreams
February 27, 7 pm
Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
* Greensboro Concert Band
March 12, 7 pm
Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Dr.
* Philharmonia of Greensboro
April 9, 7 pm
Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Dr.
* Freeport Jazz and The Ladies Auxiliary
April 24, 7 pm
Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
* The Choral Society of Greensboro
May 6, 7:30 pm
Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd.
# # #
Jake Keys, (he/him/his)
Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
Cell: 336-430-7525
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>