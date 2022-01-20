News Release: Opus Concert Series Returns February 13 with Six Free Concerts

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Opus Concert Series Returns February 13 with Six Free Concerts

GREENSBORO, NC (January 20, 2022) – The OPUS Concert series returns February 13 with six free concerts featuring local musical groups at various locations throughout Greensboro. All concerts are free to attend and donations will be accepted. Face coverings are currently required at all venues.

In addition to performances by Creative Greensboro’s music ensembles – Choral Society of Greensboro, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Greensboro Concert Band, and Greensboro Big Band – guest artists from Greensboro’s music community will be joining the lineup. Guest artists range from the R&B tunes of Sweet Dreams to blues, funk and classic rock by The Ladies Auxiliary.

Spring 2022 Opus Schedule

* Greensboro Big Band, Valentine’s Day Swing Dance

February 13, 3 pm

Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

* Kimber & Kompany and Sweet Dreams

February 27, 7 pm

Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

* Greensboro Concert Band

March 12, 7 pm

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Dr.

* Philharmonia of Greensboro

April 9, 7 pm

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Dr.

* Freeport Jazz and The Ladies Auxiliary

April 24, 7 pm

Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

* The Choral Society of Greensboro

May 6, 7:30 pm

Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd.

